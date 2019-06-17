Erik Daniels introduced as Woodford County girls basketball coach

Erik Daniels played professional basketball for ten years following his college career at Kentucky, on Monday Daniels began a new challenge as the head girls basketball coach at Woodford County High School.

The former Wildcat spent the past two seasons as an assistant girls coach at Bryan Station High School and Frederick Douglass High School. He says that helped prepare him for his first head coach job.

"I knew that the girls that they had coming back we're going to be really good," said Daniels. "They had a good group of seniors that I played against last year when I coached at Douglass. They beat us pretty good and I knew the guys returning would be tough and they be ready to roll right away."