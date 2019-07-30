First losing season since 2009 motivating Danville in 2019

The sign entering Danville says it all. "The City of Champions" and with that sign, comes lofty expectations.

"We want to give everything we can to the fans," said tight end Darian Bell. "They expect good out of us and also, it makes us play at our highest level. You got an X on your back. You see that sign and we have to come out and play our best football."

The Admirals certainly played their best football in 2017 as the Class 2A state champs, but last season at 5-7, the Admirals finished under .500 for the first time since 2009.

"We don't have a lot of guys around from that 2017 team and so we have to make sure we don't let it slip," said Danville head coach Clay Clevenger. "We understand we have to show up and try to get better every day."

In Clevenger's seventh season at the helm, he returns only three starters on both sides of the ball, so yes the young guys will play.

"We are an inexperienced football team and with these guys, it's about getting them on the field and getting them experience," said the head ball coach.

"Every year, we have a motivational word," said linebacker Seth Gosser. "This year, it's eat. We have to stay hungry and motivated. Last year, we lost our motivation, so this year we need to stay motivated and hungry."