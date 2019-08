The Reese’s Senior Bowl, billed as one of the nation’s premier college football all-star games, announced on Wednesday that five UK Wildcats are on its preseason watch list.

Kash Daniel (LB), Jordan Griffin (S), Logan Stenberg (OL), Calvin Taylor, Jr. (DE) and Mason Wolfe (OL) are among the players being mentioned as potential players for the 2020 game. The North and South squads will be made up of 110 players.

The game will be played in Mobile, Ala. On Jan. 29.