Five UK standouts sign undrafted free agent deals

Five Kentucky players were picked in the 2019 NFL Draft for the first time since 1979, but after that, five Wildcats signed undrafted free agent deals.

Cornerback Chris Westry is off to Dallas to join the Cowboys. Dallas is signing him to a deal with $100K guaranteed including a $10K signing bonus.

Wide receiver Dorian Baker is heading to his hometown of Cleveland to join the Browns.

Tight end C.J. Conrad signed a free agent deal with the Giants and will join George Asafo-Adjei in New York.

Offensive lineman Bunchy Stallings is heading to the Jaguars where he will reunite with first-round draft pick Josh Allen.

Cornerback Derrick Baity is off to Houston to reunite with Lonnie Johnson.