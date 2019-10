The No. 1 ranked point guard in the 2021 class, Devin Askew, has committed to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Askew announced his decision Thursday night on SportsCenter.

The 6-foot-3 point guard out of California is ranked 10th overall in the Class of 2021, but could ultimately reclassify to 2020.

Askew chose UK over Louisville, Memphis, and Arizona.