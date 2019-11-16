Five-star power forward Isaiah Jackson signs with Kentucky

Kentucky basketball already has the top-ranked recruiting class in 2020 and on Saturday afternoon, that class got even stronger with the addition of five-star power forward Isaiah Jackson.

He officially signed with Kentucky on Saturday.

The standout from Mott, Michigan picked the Wildcats over Alabama and Syracuse. He is 6'9'' and is ranked as the No. 32 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

Kentucky's 2020 class now includes Jackson, Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston, Devin Askew, Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher.

