Five to enter Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame; Host named Collier Award winner

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its five-member Class of 2019 and the winner of the Blanton Collier Award.

Champ Bailey, David Carter, Joe Johnson, Lou Michaels and Corey Peters will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in June.

Bailey, who played at Georgia, was born in Ft. Campbell. Bailey played 15 seasons in the NFL for the Redskins and the Broncos. The former cornerback finished his career with 52 interceptions and was selected to 12 Pro Bowls.

Carter played at Western Kentucky before enjoying a nine-year career in the NFL. Carter was an offensive guard for the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.

Johnson is a former defensive end who played nine seasons with New Orleans and Green Bay. Johnson, who played at Louisville, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2000 Comeback Player of the Year.

Michaels is a former Kentucky standout and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992. Michaels played 14 years in the NFL, for the Rams, Steelers, Colts and Packers. He is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Peters just completed his eighth season in the NFL. After playing at UK, Peters was drafted in 2010 by Atlanta. Peters has spent the past three years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Lexington businessman and college sports marketing pioneer Jim Host is the winner of the Blanton Collier Award, given annually by the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Collier family.

The induction ceremonies will be held June 21 at the Lexington Opera House.

