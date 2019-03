No. 4 seed Florida State pounded Murray State 90-62 Saturday night to advance to the Sweet 16.

Racers phenom Ja Morant finished his historic season with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss. In the opening round win over Marquette, Ja recorded a triple-double.

The Seminoles will face the winner between Gonzaga and Baylor in the Sweet 16 next week.