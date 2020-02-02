Florida blitzes No. 13 Kentucky in second half to pull off upset

Freshman Lavender Briggs scored nine of her 18 points in a 25-5 fourth-quarter blitz that rallied Florida to a 70-62 win over No. 13 Kentucky.

Playing their second-straight game without star Rhyne Howard, who has a broken finger, the Wildcats scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 51-43 lead.

Briggs started the comeback with a 3-pointer and her three at 5:12 in the fourth quarter put the Gators up 54-53. She added a layup then hit a free throw with 59 seconds left for a 68-56 lead.

Kentucky was led by Chasity Patterson with a career-high 25 points. Jaida Roper added 15 points for the Wildcats.

Kentucky (17-4, 6-3) hosts Alabama Thursday night at 7:00.