Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2005, file photo, former NCAA college football coach Pat Dye responds to a question during an interview in New York. Former Auburn coach Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, has died. He was 80. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Compassus Bethany House in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, FIle)
Posted:

(AP) - Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye has died at the age of 80. Dye took over a downtrodden program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power.

The Lee County coroner says Dye died Monday at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. His son, Pat Dye Jr., had told ESPN.com recently that the former coach had been hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues.

He also said his father had tested positive for the coronavirus but had been asymptomatic. In 12 years at Auburn, Dye posted a 99-39-4 record. He also coached at Wyoming and East Carolina.

 