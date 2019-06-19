Former Cat Champ Kelly to remain in Bears' front office

Former Kentucky football player Champ Kelly said on Wednesday he’s remaining with the Chicago Bears’ front office.

Kelly, who was rumored to be a candidate for the Jets’ general manager position, tweeted:

“If you are working on something you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” Steve Jobs. I’m blessed and grateful to continue the pursuit of the Super Bowl trophy with the most storied franchise in NFL history! #Motivated

Kelly will remain as the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel. Kelly has been with the Bears since 2015.

