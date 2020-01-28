Former Centre football coach, AD Joe McDaniel passes

Former Centre College football coach and athletics director Joe McDaniel has passed away. He was 85.

McDaniel was head coach at Centre from 1980-97, retiring as the school’s all-time wins leader, with a record of 101-63-3.

His career record of 166-122-5 ranks seventh among Div. III coaches at the time of his retirement.

"Coach McDaniel was a kind and caring coach," current Centre AD Brad Fields said. "He loved his student-athletes and he loved Centre. His impact on countless young lives, and on this institution, cannot be measured.

McDaniel served as athletics director from 1998-2002.

McDaniel was inducted into the Centre Hall of Fame in 2002. The school’s stadium was named Joe McDaniel Field in 2011.

