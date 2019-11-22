Former Danville, Highlands football coach Duffy pleads guilty to sec charges

Former Danville football coach Tom Duffy pleads guilty to four counts of sodomy which took place in 1982 and 1983.

In 2018, Duffy was charged with four counts of sodomy against children under the age of 16 during the early 1980's.

Long time sports journalist Larry Vaught reported on Twitter the recommended sentence is five years on each count. Sentencing for the 70 year old Duffy is January 7th and Duffy may have to register as sex offender.

Duffy coached at Danville from 1980-87 winning two state titles before leaving to guide the Highlands football program from 1988-93. The Bluebirds also won a pair of state football titles during Duffy's tenure in Fort Thomas.