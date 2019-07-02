Former EKU star Nick Mayo impresses in Summer League debut

In his professional debut for the Miami Heat, former EKU star Nick Mayo scored 10 points in a 106-79 win over the Lakers.

Courtesy: Miami Heat

In 26 minutes of action, Mayo added five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Mayo got the start for the Heat and will return to action Tuesday night against the Kings.

"Nick Mayo is a once in a lifetime player," said EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton. "I love Nick and I am so proud of him."

"I was proud of him," said EKU sophomore Tre King. "It is cool seeing a guy coming from a mid-major school like EKU being successful on the next level and it shows us that we can do it too if we keep putting in the work and stuff."