Former Henry Clay standout Walker Buehler makes MLB All-Star team

LA Dodgers pitcher and former Henry Clay High School star Walker Buehler has made his way onto the roster for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game for the first time.

The 24-year-old is now a part of history with the LA franchise as this is the first time since 1962 that the Dodgers have had three starting pitchers selected as All-Stars.

Buehler, in his third season with the Dodgers, sports a 3.43 ERA with 104 total strikeouts, including a 16-strikeout game against the Rockies on June 21. The MLB All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland on July 9 at 7:30 p.m.