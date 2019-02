The NBA All-Star Weekend will once again have a Kentucky flavor in 2019.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns will participate in the MTN Dew 3-Point contest on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder is one of four participants in the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings will participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.