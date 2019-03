Former Lexington Christian left-hander Robbie Ross has signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29 year-old has pitched for the Rangers and Red Sox.

Ross was drafted in the second-round of the 2008 draft out of LCA. He spent more than three years in the Rangers’ minor league system. Ross made his big league debut on April 8th, 2012 for Texas.

Ross was traded to Boston during the 2014-15 offseason.