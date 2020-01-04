Former Lafayette lineman Jedrick Wills declares for NFL Draft

Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. announced on Saturday he was foregoing his senior season with the Tide to enter the NFL Draft. Wills made the announcement on social media.

Wills, who played at Lafayette, earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and Walter Camp. He was also a first-team All-SEC selection by both the AP and league coaches.

“First off, I would like to thank the Lord for all of the blessings and opportunities he’s provided me with throughout my life,” Wills said. “I would also like to say thank you to the University of Alabama for an unbelievable experience the last 3 years of my life.

“As a kid from Lexington, KY -- It has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League. After prayers and discussion with my family I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. ROLL TIDE FOREVER!”

Most mock drafts have Wills going in the first round. One NFL mock draft has Wills as high as the No. 3 overall pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Wills rated as the sixth-best offensive tackle in the draft.

