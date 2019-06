The New England Patriots have signed former Madison Southern running back Damien Harris to a contract, it was announced earlier this week.

Harris, 22, was the No. 87 overall pick out of Alabama. He’s projected to receive a four-year deal worth $3,406,136, including an $880,136 signing bonus.

Harris rushed for 3,070 yards during his career with the Crimson Tide. He scored 23 touchdowns to go along with 52 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns.