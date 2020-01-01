Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: NBA commissioner David Stern is seen during the press conference before the NBA Europe Live 2012 Tour match between Alba Berlin and Dallas Mavericks at O2 World on October 6, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Stern
NEW YORK (AP) - David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12. Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

By the time he left in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

 
