UK great Valeri Still is one of seven 2019 inductees into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Still, who played from 1979-83, is the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,763) and rebounder (1,525). She was a three-time consensus All-American.

The Class of 2019 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on June 8 in Knoxville. Still is joined in the Class of 2019 by Beth Bass, Joan Cronan, Nora Lynn Finch, Ticha Penicheiro, Ruth Riley and Carolyn Bush Roddy.