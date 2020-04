The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with former University of Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis on Monday.

MacGinnis was a perfect 10 for 10 on field goal attempts this season for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL prior to the season being cut short.

MacGinnis was a consensus first-team All-SEC selection at Kentucky from 2014-2018. He broke the UK single-season record for field goals during his senior season.