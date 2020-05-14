Former Wildcat Corey Peters hosting virtual book club

Former Kentucky Wildcat and current Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is hosting a virtual book club that Arizona high school students can join during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club is called “The Corey Peters Playbook” and will meet weekly on a video conference. A news release from the Cardinals said the goal is to have “in-depth discussions about a variety of books while also providing necessary resources and guidance.”

The book club is part of Peters’ foundation called the Peters Education Enrichment Project, which was created in 2012 and focuses on reading.

The 31-year-old Peters is a nine-year NFL veteran who has spent his last four seasons in Arizona. He started all 16 games last season.

