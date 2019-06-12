Former Wildcat Daniels now Woodford girls' basketball coach

Former UK player Erik Daniels is the new girls' basketball coach at Woodford Co.

Daniels will be introduced at a press conference on Monday.

The Cincinnati native played for the Wildcats under Tubby Smith from 2000-2004. In 127 games, Daniels scored 1,053 points and was a first-team All-SEC selection his senior year.

Daniels previously was an assistant coach at Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass.

The Yellow Jackets will move next season from the 11th Region to the 8th Region.