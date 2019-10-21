Former Wildcat Gabriel named to Kings roster

The Sacramento Kings have added former Kentucky Wildcat forward Wenyen Gabriel from his two-way contract and added him to the main roster. Gabriel was undrafted but signed a two-way two-year contract with the Kings in 2018.

Gabriel played in four games for Sacramento during the 2019-20 preseason, averaging 4.8 points while shooting .375 FG% with 2.5 rebounds in nearly 13 minutes a game.

Gabriel averaged 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game with the Stockton Kings of the G-League in the 2018-19 season.

