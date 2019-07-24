Former Wildcat Isaac Humphries agrees to deal with Orlando Magic

Former Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Orlando Magic according to a report by FOX Sports Australia.

The contract is a 1-year deal worth the minimum salary and guarantees Humphries a training camp invite. The contract can be converted into a two-way contract or a G-League contract.

Humphries avered 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Summer League. He spent most of last season playing for the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.