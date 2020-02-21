Former Wildcat Ryan Shinn suspended by Major League Baseball

Former Kentucky outfielder Ryan Shinn has been suspended 50 games for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

Shinn, currently playing in the Mets system, is one of three players suspended. Mariners pitchers Kyle Hill and Reds catcher Edward Guzman were also suspended 50 games.

Shinn was a 34th-round pick last June. Shinn hit .242/.385/.356 with three homers and six stolen bases in 46 games in the Gulf Coast League last summer.

Shinn was suspended for testing positive for Ritalnic acid. He will be suspended without pay.

