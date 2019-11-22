Former Wildcat White inks historic deal with Mariners

Former Wildcat first baseman Evan White has signed a six-year, $24 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, making him the first Double-A player in Major League Baseball history to sign such an extension.

The deal could be worth up to $50 million, per sources, because the club holds three options through 2028.

The 23-year-old former Wildcat was the Mariners’ first round pick in 2017. In 2019, playing for Arkansas in the Texas League, White batted .293 with 18 home runs in 400 plate appearances.

Baseball America calls White “an elite glove” at first base. Some are saying White will be the Mariners’ starting first baseman in 2020.

