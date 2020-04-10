Former Wildcat Whitney declares for NBA Draft

ESPN reporting former Wildcat Khalil Whitney is entering the 2020 NBA Draft and will hire an agent. Whitney played in 18 games with eight starts before abruptly leaving the team in January after playing only three total minutes against Arkansas and South Carolina.

Whitney put on Twitter, “I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA draft. "I truly believe in my development and grind. I want to thank my coaches, fans, trainers and family for ongoing support. My journey will be inspiring to kids and athletes all over the globe.”

Whitney had a disappointing season at UK averaging a mere 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in just 13 minutes an outing.

The 6’7 swingman’s best game was against EKU in the second game of the season when he scored eleven points on 5-of-8 shooting.

After the loss to Utah in Las Vegas, Whitney started the next game against Ohio State scoring two points in ten minutes. He scored only three points in his remaining seven games as a Wildcat.

Whitney is considered a possible second round selection in the NBA Draft.

