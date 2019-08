Former Kentucky pitcher Chandler Shepherd made his Major League debut Tuesday night for the Baltimore Orioles.

The former Lawrence Co. right-hander pitched in relief against the Yankees. Shepherd pitched 4.0 innings, striking out two, including New York slugger Aaron Judge.

Chandler was called up from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the game. This is Chandler’s second stint with the Orioles – he was called up in July, but didn’t appear in a game with Baltimore.