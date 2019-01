Seattle Mariners prospect Evan White is headed to spring training.

The 22-year-old White spent most of 2018 with High-A Modesto, hitting .303 with 11 home runs and 66 RBI in 538 plate appearances.

The former UK all-American is expected to spend the 2019 season in Double-A. White was a gold glove-winning first baseman for the Wildcats and was drafted No. 17 overall by the Mariners.