Four former UK stars play in Hornets-Thunder OT thriller

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and his Oklahoma City Thunder beat PJ Washington and the Charlotte Hornets 104-102 in overtime Friday night.

PJ scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds after missing five games with a broken finger. He played 37 minutes in the loss.

Malik Monk played 23 minutes for Charlotte and scored four points to go along with four assists. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did not play for the Hornets.

Nerlens Noel played 19 minutes off the bench for the Thunder and recorded eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Hamidou Diallo is still out with an injury.

The Thunder (16-15) visit the Raptors on Sunday.

The Hornets (13-21) visit the Grizzlies on Sunday.