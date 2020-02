Kentucky added another four-star to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday. Dublin (Ohio) Coffman wide receiver Michael Drennen II chose the Wildcats over USC.

Drennen is considered the No. 6 all-purpose back in the 247 Sports rankings. His skill set has been compared to former Wildcat Lynn Bowden.

His commitment moves UK's recruiting class into the top 25 nationally according to 247 Sports.