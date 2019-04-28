Four-star offensive lineman John Young commits to Kentucky

Four-star offensive lineman John Young out of Christian Academy of Louisville has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

He is committing to the Wildcats over Louisville, Ohio State, Georgia, Purdue and Michigan. Rivals ranks Young as the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Young said the following:

"With that being said, I am shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Kentucky. I am so excited to be a part of the BBN family and begin something special with this class."