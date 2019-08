Kentucky football added a big commitment to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday when four-star offensive tackle Deondre Buford chose the Wildcats over offers from Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee among others.

Buford, a 6-foot-4, 273-pound lineman, is out of Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit. He is ranked the seventh-best recruit out of Michigan and the No. 24 offensive tackle in the country by 247 Sports.