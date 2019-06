Four-star running back JuTahn McClain is on his official visit to Kentucky this weekend and he has committed to the Wildcats over Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The Fairfield, Ohio product is ranked as the nation's No. 6 all-purpose running back by 247Sports. He is the second running back commit in two days joining Torrance Davis.

McClain joins Andru Phillips, Davis, John Young, Lamar Goods, Beau Allen and Justin Rogers in the 2020 recruiting class.