Jordan Fox threw a one-hitter and struck out twelve batters in Scott County's 4-0 win over Henry Clay Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have now won 34 consecutive district games and they will go for their fourth consecutive regular season sweep Wednesday night in Georgetown.

Trace Willhoite finished 2-3 with an RBI and Cade McKee belted a two-run blast for Scott County.

Kennedy Parks finished with ten strikeouts on the mound for Henry Clay.