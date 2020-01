Frankfort held Owensboro Catholic to just eight points in the third quarter of their second-round Touchstone Energy All ‘A’ Classic game on Friday to earn the upset win, 63-55.

Chaz Austin led the Panthers (10-12) with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Will O’Bryan chipped in with 10 points for the winners.

Frankfort advances to the semifinals on Saturday where they’ll face Murray at 6 p.m.