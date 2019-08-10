Franklin Co. needs young guys to grow up fast this season

Franklin County won ten games last season, but fourteen seniors graduated, leaving a young team to fill their shoes.

"We just need these guys to grow up really fast," said head coach Eddie James. "We are young in some key positions, but I think we've got the right kids there, and I think that as we coach them and develop them, they'll grow up and do what we ask them to do."

Two key players that are back are quarterback Nick Broyles and leading wide receiver Fred Farrier.

"Me and Nick have been together since way back so we have that connection," said Farrier. "We've been working in the off-season, coming in late nights and stuff so we're trying to have an even better season this year than last year."

In 2018 as a sophomore, Broyles passed for 2,796 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and added 13 rushing touchdowns.

"We're optimistic about Nick," said James. "He was a byproduct of our culture last year. Our kids really brought Nick along, and made him feel like he was apart of our team, and he had a lot of success on the field because of that."

The biggest youth movement for the Flyers is on defense. Leading tackler Brady Holleran is back and he's got confidence in his young teammates.

"We're going to have a lot of roles where players are going to have to step up and do what they need to do, and honestly I think we have a really good shot of being really good," said Holleran.