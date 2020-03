Franklin Co. is the girls’ 11th Region tournament champions, holding off Scott Co., 57-53.

The Flyers (27-7) were led by Brooklynn Miles’ 20 points. She was the only Franklin Co. player in double-figures.

Morgan DeFoor led Scott Co. (28-7) with 19 points. Malea Williams tossed in 15 and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Franklin Co. avenges a one-point loss to Scott Co. in last year’s region final.