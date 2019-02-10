Franklin County's Logan Woodside makes debut in AAF

Before a crowd of 27,857 at the Alamodome, the San Antonio Commanders won their American Alliance of Football debut and former Franklin County quarterback Logan Woodside completed 18 of 36 passes for 255 yards with two interceptions.

Woodside threw for 10,514 yards and 93 touchdowns during his career at Toledo.

The 2017 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, Woodside was a seventh round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

After being released by the Bengals, Woodside was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad.