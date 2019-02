DaShawn Jackson scored a game-high 19 points, leading Frederick Douglass to the 65-40 win over Sayre in the boys' 43rd district opener.

Montaveon Bean added 11 points for the Broncos, and Jacob Kenney had nine points.

Sayre was led in scoring by Will Hairston with 13 points.

With the win, Douglass advances to face top ranked Scott County in the semifinals on Wednesday.