Frederick Douglass has state title aspirations in program's third season

"We have a new team and new faces and young guys that will get some reps, so I am excited to see how they develop," said Frederick Douglass head coach Brian Landis.

It's season number three for Frederick Douglass. Ten wins in 2017, eleven wins last season, but it was that one loss in 2018 — a one-point loss to Scott County that still haunts the Broncos.

"One point separated us from taking another step," said Landis. "That is a reminder to our kids. How you do anything is how you do everything. Going to let one point be the difference. That is the driving force for us."

That's a driving force that has trickled down to the players. When you lose like that in the playoffs, motivation in the offseason comes easy.

"Makes us want to get better every day," said athlete Dekel Crowdus. "When it's time to play them, kick their tail."

The Broncos will have that chance October 5, but that's a long way off. Now as for their offense, Cam Jones is gone and in steps Josh Mcclurg under center.

"Cam was a great player, and we will miss him, we are different," said Landis. "Josh brings a different attitude and so athletic.

It certainly helps to have playmakers like Dekel Crowdus. The four-star recruit has offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and others and continues to improve.

"He gas gained 30 and dropped 40-time," said Landis. "He has confidence and starting to be a leader on the field."

So do the Broncos have the right pieces to chase their first state title?

"I think we do," said lineman Walker Parks. "We have all the talent we need. I am not talking about the guys at the next level. All around we have great players. We can take ourselves as far as we want to."