Frederick Douglass improved to 17-0 against Lexington schools with a 27-0 win over Henry Clay on Friday.

Broncos quarterback Josh McClurg rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for 44 yards and 1 score. Running back Darius Neal rushed for 98 yards.

Frederick Douglass improves to 5-0 on the season. Henry Clay drops to 0-4 overall.