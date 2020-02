10th Region Tournament brackets released

The 10th Region girls and boys basketball tournament brackets were drawn on Saturday.

Girls’ 11th Region at Campbell Co. Middle School

Bishop Brossart vs. Harrison Co. 6 p.m. (Monday)

St. Patrick vs. Clark Co. 7:30 p.m. (Monday)

Nicholas Co. vs. Campbell Co. 6 p.m (Tuesday)

Bourbon Co. vs. Mason Co. 7:30 p.m. (Tuesday)

Semifinals Friday 6/7:30

Finals Saturday 7 p.m.

Boys’ 11th Region at Clark Co.

Bishop Brossart vs. Robertson Co. 6 p.m. (Wednesday)

Augusta vs. Clark Co. 7:30 p.m. (Wednesday)

Montgomery Co. vs. Mason Co. 6 p.m. (Thursday)

Pendleton Co. vs. Campbell Co. 7:30 p.m. (Thursday)

Semifinals March 9 6/7:30

Finals March 10 7 p.m.