GRC holds off Montgomery County 53-50 to claim boys' 10th region crown

The GRC Cardinals are heading back to the boys’ KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament for the first time since 2012 with a nail-biting 53-50 win over Montgomery County in the 10th region finals from Winchester.

With the win, GRC beats Montgomery County for the fourth time this year, but this was the toughest test by far. The Indians led throughout the first half highlighted by Rickey Lovette’s 3/4 court shot to end the 1st quarter. MOCO led by as many as nine, but then GRC turned up the defensive pressure.

The defense took the Indians out of any true offensive continuity the rest of the game. It was 28-19 in the second quarter when Josh Cook called for the half-court trap. Montgomery County was limited to just 22 points the rest of the way.

Lincoln Bush was an absolute killer on the boards for the 10th region champions pulling down 19 to go along with Jerone Morton’s 16 points and nine rebounds.

GRC – 53

Jerone Morton 16 pts. 9 reb.

Jered Wellman 11pts. 8 reb.

KJ Rucker 11 pts.

Lincoln Bush 9 pts. 19 reb. 4 blks.

Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd 4 pts. 4 stls.

Trent Edwards 2 pts.

Montgomery Co. – 50

Ricky Lovette 19 pts. 13 reb. 2 blks. 4 stls.

Brandon Dyer 14 pts.

Hagan Harrison 7 pts.

Zach Benton 7 pts. 6 reb. 5 blks.

Austin Eichenberger 2 pts.

Trey Carroll 1 pt.