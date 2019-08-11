Garrard Co. moving to 3A's District 5 with win-hungry team

From seven wins in 2015 to just two wins last season, it's been a steady decline in performance for Garrard County, but it's hard to fault a group playing some of the best teams in the state.

“We’ve been in the SEC West for the last four years," said Garrard County head coach Jerry Perry. "I think it was 18-20 of our 44 games were against teams that won the state championship or were runner-ups. It has been the SEC west and then you throw in Mr. Football and you see him four times.”

That District 4 schedule included Western Hills, Boyle County and Lexington Catholic, but now in District 5 they'll face Jackson County, McCreary Central, Bell County, Estill County and Rockcastle County.

“I am excited for it," said defensive tackle Bryce Sulla. "When you play one of the best schedules in the state few years in a row, it gets kind of tough losing all the time. Now that we are playing a weaker schedule, it will be kind of nice to win some games.”

"It’s always good to change the look of your schedule," said Perry. "It will still be tough for us with Bell County and Rockcastle. Rockcastle has had our number and Bell County is extremely good.”

With that new schedule comes a fresh start for the Golden Lions and they are ready to bounce back from their 2-9 season.

“He says we have the pieces to be good, we just have to put them together," said running back Jules Hale.

“Oh yeah we have the talent to do it," said Sulla. "We are trying to find out where everybody fits right now and put them in the spot they need to be in.”