Gary Henderson named Utah associate head coach

Utah head baseball coach Bill Kinneberg announced on Thursday the hiring of former Wildcat head man Gary Henderson as the Utes’ associate head coach.

Henderson, who most recently was the pitching coach and later interim head coach at Mississippi State, led the Wildcats’ to five-straight 30-win seasons for the first time in school history. In 2012, Henderson’s Cats were ranked No. 1 in the country for three weeks.

"The ability to attract Gary is huge for our program and our pitching staff," Kinneberg said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are really excited to bring him on board."

Eight of Henderson’s pitchers have reached the Major League since 2012, the most in the SEC.

