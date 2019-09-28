Georgetown beats St. Andrews, Cronin wins 200th game

With Saturday's 41-34 win over St. Andrews, Georgetown head coach Bill Cronin won his 200th career game.

He is the 93rd college football coach to win 200 games.

This is his 23rd season as head man of the Tigers and he now has a career record of 200-58. He has two NAIA national titles, four national championship appearances and 14 conference titles.

Cronin will be inducted as a member of the 2019 NAIA Hall of Fame class.

Georgetown (1-2) returns to action October 5 at Campbellsville.