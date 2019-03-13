Georgetown earns No. 1 overall seed in NAIA Tournament

The Georgetown Tigers (28-4) will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. It's the sixth time in program history that Georgetown has earned the top seed.

The Mid-South Conference Champions will play its opener on March 20 at 4:45 p.m (CST) against Rocky Mountain (Mont.). The Tournament will be played at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Three additional Kentucky schools also received invites to the NAIA Tournament. Pikeville earned a 4 seed. Cumberlands is a 6 seed and Campbellsville will be a 7 seed.